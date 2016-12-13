Tomblin presents more than $12 million in Small Cities Block Grants
On Tuesday, Governor Earl Ray Tomblin presented more than $12 million in Small Cities Block Grant funds for the local projects. In total, more than $47 million in other federal, state and local funds will support these projects.
