Road connecting lodge, park opens

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Logan Banner

A ribbon cutting ceremony opening the road between Chief Logan State Park proper and the Chief Logan Lodge and Conference center was held Monday, December 19. Prior to the road's opening, patrons of the conference center would have to drive the long way around on U.S. Route 119 to enjoy the rest of Logan's scenic state park.

