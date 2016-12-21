Nominations Sought for Outstanding Young West Virginian Award -
Nominations are now being accepted for the 2017 West Virginia Jaycees Outstanding Young West Virginian award according to West Virginia Junior Chamber State President Craig Erbacher. Erbacher said that the program is designed to identify and award young people in the Mountain State who have distinguished themselves in their careers and/or through community service.
