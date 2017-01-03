Logan to host fireworks display -
There are 1 comment on the Logan Banner story from Thursday Dec 29, titled Logan to host fireworks display -. In it, Logan Banner reports that:
As part of their New Year's Eve celebrations, the City of Logan will continue with its tradition to set off fireworks.
#1 Tuesday Jan 3
But the 4th of July fireworks is not a tradition? Why not have them??
