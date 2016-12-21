Grant funding awarded -
Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin announced Tuesday, November 29, grant awards to fund 54 community and infrastructure projects across the state. The Transportation Alternatives and Recreational Trails Grant programs will provide more than $7 million for a variety of improvements.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Coal Valley News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Logan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dog the Bounty Hunter in Logan
|7 hr
|Citizen
|4
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|7 hr
|WvUHospitalSux
|3,920
|Billy Abraham
|8 hr
|Big Bill
|7
|Walmart People
|8 hr
|huh
|12
|police scanner (Apr '09)
|9 hr
|Tom
|22
|Places that hire with facial piercings (Jun '12)
|10 hr
|Tom
|29
|Help mitzi get answers about man middle school
|11 hr
|Weather girl
|2
Find what you want!
Search Logan Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC