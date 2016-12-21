Gibson gives back to Boone Co. -
Former Van High School standout athlete and current West Virginia University football defensive coordinator Tony Gibson, through the Gibson Family Fund via the Boone County Community Foundation, issued about $25,000 in gift cards to 52 local families in need on Thursday night at Van High School in what Gibson says will be an annual event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Logan Banner.
Add your comments below
Logan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dog the Bounty Hunter in Logan
|7 hr
|Citizen
|4
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|8 hr
|WvUHospitalSux
|3,920
|Billy Abraham
|8 hr
|Big Bill
|7
|Walmart People
|8 hr
|huh
|12
|police scanner (Apr '09)
|9 hr
|Tom
|22
|Places that hire with facial piercings (Jun '12)
|10 hr
|Tom
|29
|Help mitzi get answers about man middle school
|11 hr
|Weather girl
|2
Find what you want!
Search Logan Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC