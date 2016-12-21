Thanksgiving giving
Members Blankelei Watts, Kenzie Scott, Hannah Ellis, Darin Dickey, Ryan Blankenship, Tyler Clyde and Austin Walker of the Logan High School and Middle School Prayer Clubs worked after church Sunday, November 20, to make 200 Thanksgiving food boxes at the First Baptist Church of McConnell.
