State Supreme Court denies Logan judge's attempt to remain on bench following Primary election
There are 1 comment on the West Virginia Metro story from Wednesday Nov 30, titled State Supreme Court denies Logan judge's attempt to remain on bench following Primary election. In it, West Virginia Metro reports that:
A Logan County circuit judge's attempt to remain on the bench following May's Primary election has been denied by the state Supreme Court. Joshua Butcher, who is set to become a Logan County circuit judge, defeated current Logan Circuit Judge Douglas Witten in the election by 59 votes.
#1 Friday Dec 2
The cost for all those recounts and special judges should come directly out of his pocket
