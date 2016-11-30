State Supreme Court denies Logan judg...

State Supreme Court denies Logan judge's attempt to remain on bench following Primary election

West Virginia Metro reports that:

A Logan County circuit judge's attempt to remain on the bench following May's Primary election has been denied by the state Supreme Court. Joshua Butcher, who is set to become a Logan County circuit judge, defeated current Logan Circuit Judge Douglas Witten in the election by 59 votes.

billybob

Bladensburg, MD

#1 Friday Dec 2
The cost for all those recounts and special judges should come directly out of his pocket

