Jaycees to nominate community award recipient
Nominations are being accepted for the 2017 West Virginia Jaycees Outstanding Young West Virginian award, West Virginia Junior Chamber State President Craig Erbacher announced. Erbacher said that the program identifies and awards young people between 18 and 40 in the Mountain State who have distinguished themselves in their careers or through community service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Add your comments below
Logan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dog the Bounty Hunter in Logan
|7 hr
|Citizen
|4
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|8 hr
|WvUHospitalSux
|3,920
|Billy Abraham
|8 hr
|Big Bill
|7
|Walmart People
|8 hr
|huh
|12
|police scanner (Apr '09)
|10 hr
|Tom
|22
|Places that hire with facial piercings (Jun '12)
|10 hr
|Tom
|29
|Help mitzi get answers about man middle school
|11 hr
|Weather girl
|2
Find what you want!
Search Logan Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC