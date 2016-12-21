Jaycees to nominate community award r...

Jaycees to nominate community award recipient

Nominations are being accepted for the 2017 West Virginia Jaycees Outstanding Young West Virginian award, West Virginia Junior Chamber State President Craig Erbacher announced. Erbacher said that the program identifies and awards young people between 18 and 40 in the Mountain State who have distinguished themselves in their careers or through community service.

