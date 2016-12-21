Customer blames parking lot owners for injuries -
There are 5 comments on the Logan Banner story from Sunday Nov 27, titled Customer blames parking lot owners for injuries -. In it, Logan Banner reports that:
A Logan County woman is suing the owners of a local shopping center parking lot, alleging their negligence caused the plaintiff to suffer injuries.
#2 Sunday Dec 11
I blame not watching where you were going or having a gut too big to see in front of you.
1 post removed
#4 Sunday Dec 11
Sorry you guys didn't think of it first?
#5 Saturday Dec 17
If she had been lifting her feet instead of shuffling it probably wouldn't have happened. If she hadn't used the parking lot it would,'t have happened. If she had stayed home it wouldn't have happened. Let's face it. HER FAULT.----------
#6 Saturday Dec 17
Learn to walk and chew gum.
1 post removed
United States
#8 Sunday Dec 18
Another lawsuit to pad the ol pockets.
