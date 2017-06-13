Vivint Smart Home Opens New Campus in...

Vivint Smart Home Opens New Campus in Logan, Utah

Tuesday Jun 13 Read more: Customer Interaction Solutions

Vivint Smart Home, the leading smart home services provider in North America, today announced the opening of a new campus in Logan, Utah. Located on the Utah State University Innovation Campus, the new facility is part of a strategic effort to expand the company's talent base in Utah.

