Vivint Smart Home Hosts Ribbon-Cutting for New Innovation Campus

Located on the Utah State University Innovation Campus, the new facility is part of a strategic effort to expand Vivint's talent base in Utah. The 43,000-square-foot building will house up to 400 employees and includes a demo home equipped with a Vivint smart home system, a full-size basketball court, fitness center and six training rooms, including a technical training room and a hands-on product training room.

