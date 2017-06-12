Utah forecast: Flooding still possible as temperatures rise
Officials continue to warn of possible flooding on the Weber and Logan rivers in the coming days as temperatures rise and snowpack disappears. A flood warning for the Logan River above Cutler Reservoir is in effect through Monday afternoon "and will likely need to be extended," according to the National Weather Service.
