Trashy Open Houses Raise Awareness
Revolve, the new building located at 150 N. 1900 W., in Logan, Utah, will reveal its operations to the public on Saturday, June 24, 2017 from 10 am - 1 pm for an unusual community event. Revolve is Cache Valley's new recycling center, capable of processing traditional recyclables and the obscure.
