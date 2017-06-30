Engineers use replica to pinpoint California dam repairs
In this Friday, June 16, 2017, photo, hydraulic engineering professor Michael Johnson looks at the water flow on a replica of the Oroville Dam spillway at Utah State University's Water Research Laboratory, in Logan, Utah. California water officials are relying on key hydrology tests being performed on the replica of the spillway to pinpoint what repairs will work best at the tallest dam in the U.S for a spillway that was torn apart in February.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Logan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|You can tell me ... then I'll know
|May '17
|anonymous
|12
|Judge orders further detention for two Utah boy...
|Apr '17
|deb
|3
|Review: Titan Satellite (May '13)
|Feb '17
|Golumn
|2
|The Latest: Teens kept in juvenile lockup in gi...
|Feb '17
|Advents
|1
|Corruption at the Bear River Health Department
|Feb '17
|Cache_workers_anon
|1
|Joshua Harmon (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|I know the truth
|1
|Real Estate question? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Lenny
|1
Find what you want!
Search Logan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC