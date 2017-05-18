Utah State to pay $172,500 to student...

Utah State to pay $172,500 to student's family over slackline death

People hang out on the quad in front of the Agricultural Sciences building at Utah State University in Logan on Wednesday, April 20, 2016. Utah State University will pay $172,500 to settle a lawsuit filed after a college student was killed when he hit a "slackline" rope tied between two trees while riding his bike.

