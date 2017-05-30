Utah quilters wrap veterans in comfort

In this April 26, 2017, photo, Gale Grover, left, and Joleene Kooyman give a Quilt of Valor to Willis Burton, who served in World War II, at Cache Valley Assisted Living in Providence, Utah. less In this April 26, 2017, photo, Gale Grover, left, and Joleene Kooyman give a Quilt of Valor to Willis Burton, who served in World War II, at Cache Valley Assisted Living in Providence, Utah.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.