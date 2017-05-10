Police: 8-year-old died in trailer ramp accident in Cache County
Crews responded to a home Monday about 10 a.m., the Cache County Sheriff's Office said in a prepared statement, and rushed the child with significant injuries to a Logan hospital. A helicopter then flew the child to a Salt Lake hospital, where doctors pronounced the child dead hours later.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Logan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|You can tell me ... then I'll know
|May 6
|anonymous
|12
|Judge orders further detention for two Utah boy...
|Apr 12
|deb
|3
|Teens kept in juvenile lockup in girl's shooting
|Mar '17
|Wee Willie Wigger
|4
|Utah 14-year-old girl shot in head for '$55 and...
|Mar '17
|Wee Willie Wiggy
|2
|Police confiscate Jesus picture from teen charg...
|Mar '17
|NoPicturesPlease
|2
|Hearings for 2 teens charged with shooting girl...
|Mar '17
|Advents
|1
|Flood Warning for Cache County starting March ...
|Mar '17
|About time
|1
Find what you want!
Search Logan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC