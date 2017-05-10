LDS Utah native wins $10,000 prize fo...

LDS Utah native wins $10,000 prize for film on immigration

Wednesday May 3 Read more: Deseret News

Kyle Ransom of Logan, Utah, was the grand prize winner of "The America I Am" national youth film competition presented by the Tribeca Film Institute. A crazy election season, friends who are immigrants and refugees, and a film hobby all came together to allow an 18-year-old from Logan to win the $10,000 grand prize at a Tribeca Film Festival youth competition this April.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

