Juvenile justice reforms stirring con...

Juvenile justice reforms stirring concerns among educators, law enforcement

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: Deseret News

With an Aug. 1 implementation looming, some Utah educators are concerned about the practical implications of a new initiative that substantially changes how youths are treated in the juvenile justice system. One significant change is that schools will no longer be able to refer students to law enforcement or juvenile court for truancy or school-based status offenses, infractions or class C misdemeanors that occur on school grounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Logan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
You can tell me ... then I'll know May 6 anonymous 12
News Judge orders further detention for two Utah boy... Apr '17 deb 3
News Teens kept in juvenile lockup in girl's shooting Mar '17 Wee Willie Wigger 4
News Utah 14-year-old girl shot in head for '$55 and... Mar '17 Wee Willie Wiggy 2
News Police confiscate Jesus picture from teen charg... Mar '17 NoPicturesPlease 2
News Hearings for 2 teens charged with shooting girl... Mar '17 Advents 1
Flood Warning for Cache County starting March ... Mar '17 About time 1
See all Logan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Logan Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Hard Freeze Warning for Cache County was issued at May 17 at 3:10PM MDT

Logan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Logan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. American Idol
 

Logan, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,216 • Total comments across all topics: 281,088,123

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC