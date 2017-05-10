Judge: Alleged accomplice to Deserae Turner's shooting will stand trial in adult court
The Salt Lake Tribune) Deserae Turner, holds hands with her mother April Turner, as they get ready to field questions at a press conference at Primary Children's Hospital, Thursday, April 20, 2017. The Salt Lake Tribune) Deserae Turner, holds hands with her mother April Turner, as they get ready to field questions at a press conference at Primary Children's Hospital, Thursday, April 20, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Logan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|You can tell me ... then I'll know
|May 6
|anonymous
|12
|Judge orders further detention for two Utah boy...
|Apr 12
|deb
|3
|Teens kept in juvenile lockup in girl's shooting
|Mar '17
|Wee Willie Wigger
|4
|Utah 14-year-old girl shot in head for '$55 and...
|Mar '17
|Wee Willie Wiggy
|2
|Police confiscate Jesus picture from teen charg...
|Mar '17
|NoPicturesPlease
|2
|Hearings for 2 teens charged with shooting girl...
|Mar '17
|Advents
|1
|Flood Warning for Cache County starting March ...
|Mar '17
|About time
|1
Find what you want!
Search Logan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC