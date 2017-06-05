Flood warnings issued for Logan, Provo rivers
The National Weather Service issued a flood warning Friday for the Logan and Provo rivers after a week of warm temperatures melted some of the snowpack. The Logan River above Cutler Reservoir could flood between Friday evening and Saturday morning.
