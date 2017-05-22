Adopt-A-Trail workshop set for June 3 in Logan Canyon
The Logan Ranger District of the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest is inviting the public participate in its Adopt-A-Trail program. The district will hold workshop on National Trails Day, which is Saturday, June 3, to introduce the program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Logan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|You can tell me ... then I'll know
|May 6
|anonymous
|12
|Judge orders further detention for two Utah boy...
|Apr '17
|deb
|3
|Teens kept in juvenile lockup in girl's shooting
|Mar '17
|Wee Willie Wigger
|4
|Utah 14-year-old girl shot in head for '$55 and...
|Mar '17
|Wee Willie Wiggy
|2
|Police confiscate Jesus picture from teen charg...
|Mar '17
|NoPicturesPlease
|2
|Hearings for 2 teens charged with shooting girl...
|Mar '17
|Advents
|1
|Review: Titan Satellite (May '13)
|Feb '17
|Golumn
|2
Find what you want!
Search Logan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC