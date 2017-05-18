2-year-old boy drowns in Blacksmith F...

2-year-old boy drowns in Blacksmith Fork River during family camping trip

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: Deseret News

A 2-year-old boy drowned Sunday after apparently falling into a small tributary of the Blacksmith Fork River in Cache County. The child went miss about 10 a.m. after being left unattended for a few minutes during a family camping trip, according to Cache County Sheriff's Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Logan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
You can tell me ... then I'll know May 6 anonymous 12
News Judge orders further detention for two Utah boy... Apr '17 deb 3
News Teens kept in juvenile lockup in girl's shooting Mar '17 Wee Willie Wigger 4
News Utah 14-year-old girl shot in head for '$55 and... Mar '17 Wee Willie Wiggy 2
News Police confiscate Jesus picture from teen charg... Mar '17 NoPicturesPlease 2
News Hearings for 2 teens charged with shooting girl... Mar '17 Advents 1
Review: Titan Satellite (May '13) Feb '17 Golumn 2
See all Logan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Logan Forum Now

Logan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Logan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. South Korea
  5. Afghanistan
 

Logan, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,800 • Total comments across all topics: 281,181,533

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC