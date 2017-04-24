Utah State wide receiver Rayshad Lewis is transferring
Utah State wrapped up spring camp this past week while learning a new offense under the recently hired David Yost as the offensive coordinator. One weapon the Aggies were expected to have has now decided to leave the school , and that is wide receiver Rayshad Lewis .
