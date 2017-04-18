Utah girl shot in head by teens: 'I'm tougher than a bullet'
A Utah girl who survived being shot in the head by two teens in a crime that shocked her small town left the hospital Thursday after more than two months and said she can't wait to see her favorite horse, "Junior." Deserae Turner spoke Thursday at a Salt Lake City hospital where she's been treated since she was found in a ditch Feb. 17. Authorities say two 16-year-old boys lured her to an isolated spot, then robbed and shot her.
