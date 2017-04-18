Two USU football players arrested fol...

Two USU football players arrested following Logan burglary investigation

Saturday Apr 8 Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Two Utah State University football players were arrested this week on suspicion of taking part in a pair of Logan burglaries late last year. Troy Murray and Jay Brown, both 19, were arrested Tuesday and booked into the Cache County jail.

