New temple presidents
The First Presidency has called the following eight new temple presidents and matrons. They will begin their service later this year.
Logan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|You can tell me ... then I'll know
|Apr 30
|anonymous
|11
|Judge orders further detention for two Utah boy...
|Apr 12
|deb
|3
|Teens kept in juvenile lockup in girl's shooting
|Mar '17
|Wee Willie Wigger
|4
|Utah 14-year-old girl shot in head for '$55 and...
|Mar '17
|Wee Willie Wiggy
|2
|Police confiscate Jesus picture from teen charg...
|Mar '17
|NoPicturesPlease
|2
|Hearings for 2 teens charged with shooting girl...
|Mar '17
|Advents
|1
|Flood Warning for Cache County starting March ...
|Mar '17
|About time
|1
