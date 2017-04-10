Dixie State track: Trailblazers set f...

Dixie State track: Trailblazers set four program records at Utah State Invite

The Dixie State women's distance track team set four school records and recorded five other personal-best marks at the Utah State Mark Faldmo Invitational on Friday and Saturday in Logan, Utah. The Trailblazers competed in seven total events at the two-day meet, including five track events and two field events.

