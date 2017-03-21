Utah teens plotted to shoot girl over...

Utah teens plotted to shoot girl over texts, officer says

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 22 Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

This undated photo provided by Lauren Anderson shows Deserae Turner, a Utah teenager who was shot in the head and left in a ditch. LOGAN, Utah>> Two teenage boys accused of shooting a girl in the head in small-town Utah concocted the plan while playing video games and discussing their desire to "get rid" of the girl who was texting one of them, authorities testified today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Logan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police confiscate Jesus picture from teen charg... Mar 21 NoPicturesPlease 2
News Hearings for 2 teens charged with shooting girl... Mar 14 Advents 1
Flood Warning for Cache County starting March ... Mar 3 About time 1
University Of Abuja (UNIABUJA), 2013/2014 Post ... (Aug '13) Mar 2 notarab 14
News Utah 14-year-old girl shot in head for '$55 and... Feb 28 Advents 1
News Utah girl shot and left in ditch out of coma bu... Feb 26 Advents 1
Review: Titan Satellite (May '13) Feb 25 Golumn 2
See all Logan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Logan Forum Now

Logan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Logan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Logan, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,881 • Total comments across all topics: 279,813,807

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC