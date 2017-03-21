Utah teens plotted to shoot girl over texts, officer says
This undated photo provided by Lauren Anderson shows Deserae Turner, a Utah teenager who was shot in the head and left in a ditch. LOGAN, Utah>> Two teenage boys accused of shooting a girl in the head in small-town Utah concocted the plan while playing video games and discussing their desire to "get rid" of the girl who was texting one of them, authorities testified today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Logan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police confiscate Jesus picture from teen charg...
|Mar 21
|NoPicturesPlease
|2
|Hearings for 2 teens charged with shooting girl...
|Mar 14
|Advents
|1
|Flood Warning for Cache County starting March ...
|Mar 3
|About time
|1
|University Of Abuja (UNIABUJA), 2013/2014 Post ... (Aug '13)
|Mar 2
|notarab
|14
|Utah 14-year-old girl shot in head for '$55 and...
|Feb 28
|Advents
|1
|Utah girl shot and left in ditch out of coma bu...
|Feb 26
|Advents
|1
|Review: Titan Satellite (May '13)
|Feb 25
|Golumn
|2
Find what you want!
Search Logan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC