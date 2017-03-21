Utah recycler offers to increase city...

Utah recycler offers to increase city's diversion rate

Friday Mar 17

The city of Logan, Utah, is conducting a bid process for private trucking companies to haul municipal solid waste from its current landfill to the new North Valley Landfill that is expected to open in September or October, while a new recycling facility is offering to increase the city's diversion rate, a report by the Herald Journal says . According to the report, the city's waste management plan calls for 10-ton capacity trucks to pick up curbside waste from municipalities south of Hyde Park and drop it off at the Logan transfer station.

