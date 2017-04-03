'Steppin' Up' to fight child abuse

Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: Deseret News

Pairs of children's shoes line the steps of the Cache County Courthouse during the eighth annual "Steppin' Up for Children" event in Logan on Tuesday, March 28, 2017. "Steppin' Up for Children" is designed to provide a reminder that even "the safest community in America" is not immune from child abuse.

