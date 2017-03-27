Public invited to comment on state Ro...

Public invited to comment on state Route 30 improvement plan

Monday Mar 27 Read more: Deseret News

The Utah Department of Transportation is taking public comments on recommended improvements to state Route 30 between S.R. 23 and 1000 West in Logan. The comment period is open through Friday, April 28. UDOT began preparing the study last summer to identify improvements that may address traffic congestion and safety needs on the road, known locally as the Valley View Highway.

