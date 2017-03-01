Proficio Bank becomes first Utah failure in six years
The $68.2 million-asset Proficio's operations, including one branch, were sold to Cache Valley Bank in Logan, Utah. Cache agreed to assume all of Proficio's $65 million in deposits and $60.1 million of its assets.
