Proficio Bank becomes first Utah failure in six years

52 min ago Read more: American Banker

The $68.2 million-asset Proficio's operations, including one branch, were sold to Cache Valley Bank in Logan, Utah. Cache agreed to assume all of Proficio's $65 million in deposits and $60.1 million of its assets.

