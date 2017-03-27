Op-ed: Public-funded arts and humanities essential, and the LGBTQ community knows it
Courtesy Utah State University Raymond Tymas-Jones will perform Feb. 11, 2016, at Caine College of the Arts at Utah State University in Logan. Tymas-Jones, a tenor, will perform a collection of Negro spirituals that celebrate the legacy and contributions of the music to American culture.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Logan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police confiscate Jesus picture from teen charg...
|Mar 21
|NoPicturesPlease
|2
|Hearings for 2 teens charged with shooting girl...
|Mar 14
|Advents
|1
|Flood Warning for Cache County starting March ...
|Mar 3
|About time
|1
|University Of Abuja (UNIABUJA), 2013/2014 Post ... (Aug '13)
|Mar 2
|notarab
|14
|Utah 14-year-old girl shot in head for '$55 and...
|Feb 28
|Advents
|1
|Utah girl shot and left in ditch out of coma bu...
|Feb 26
|Advents
|1
|Review: Titan Satellite (May '13)
|Feb '17
|Golumn
|2
Find what you want!
Search Logan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC