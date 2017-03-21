Officer: Teens targeted girl because of her texts
Authorities say two teenage boys accused of shooting a girl in the head concocted the plan while playing video games and discussing wanting to 'get rid' of the girl because she was annoyingly texting one of them. The Deseret News reports Cache County Sheriff's deputy Brian Groves testified Tuesday during an evidentiary hearing in Logan about his interviews with the two 16-year-old suspects.
