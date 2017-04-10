Logan students can sleep in next year...

Logan students can sleep in next year - a little

Wednesday Mar 29 Read more: Deseret News

A change in class schedules at Logan High School has pushed the entire small city district to later school start times next year. "Ultimately the goal is to create a school day and school structure that gives kids the best chance for success," said Logan City School District Superintendent Frank Schofield.

