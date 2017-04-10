Logan students can sleep in next year - a little
A change in class schedules at Logan High School has pushed the entire small city district to later school start times next year. "Ultimately the goal is to create a school day and school structure that gives kids the best chance for success," said Logan City School District Superintendent Frank Schofield.
Logan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge orders further detention for two Utah boy...
|Wed
|deb
|3
|Teens kept in juvenile lockup in girl's shooting
|Mar 29
|Wee Willie Wigger
|4
|Utah 14-year-old girl shot in head for '$55 and...
|Mar 29
|Wee Willie Wiggy
|2
|Police confiscate Jesus picture from teen charg...
|Mar 21
|NoPicturesPlease
|2
|Hearings for 2 teens charged with shooting girl...
|Mar 14
|Advents
|1
|Flood Warning for Cache County starting March ...
|Mar '17
|About time
|1
|University Of Abuja (UNIABUJA), 2013/2014 Post ... (Aug '13)
|Mar '17
|notarab
|14
