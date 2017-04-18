Latest in Torrey Green preliminary hearing on rape charges: Roommate...

Logan a Thursday is the second day of the preliminary hearing for former Utah State University linebacker Torrey Green, 23, who has been charged in seven sexual assaults that allegedly occurred between November 2013 and November 2015, while Green was a student. The charges were filed after a Salt Lake Tribune story in July prompted Cache County prosecutors to re-examine sexual assault allegations lodged against Green in 2015.

