Judge: Courtroom will remain open during hearings for two Utah boys...

Logan a Despite requests from defense attorneys, a judge said Tuesday that the courtroom will remain open in the cases of two teens accused of shooting and critically wounding a 14-year-old Cache County girl and leaving her in an empty canal last month. The two 16-year-old boys are each charged in 1st District Juvenile Court with one count of first-degree felony attempted aggravated murder and aggravated robbery, as well four counts of second-degree felony obstructing justice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.