John Zsiray | Pool Photo Shane Halstrom listens as Tony, Baird, Cache ...
Pool Photo Shane Halstrom listens as Tony, Baird, Cache County Deputy Attorney, speaks during a hearing where Halstom pleaded guilty but mentally ill to murder on Thursday afternoon in Logan. Pool Photo Shane Halstrom listens as Tony, Baird, Cache County Deputy Attorney, speaks during a hearing where Halstom pleaded guilty but mentally ill to murder on Thursday afternoon in Logan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Logan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police confiscate Jesus picture from teen charg...
|22 hr
|NoPicturesPlease
|2
|Hearings for 2 teens charged with shooting girl...
|Mar 14
|Advents
|1
|Flood Warning for Cache County starting March ...
|Mar 3
|About time
|1
|University Of Abuja (UNIABUJA), 2013/2014 Post ... (Aug '13)
|Mar 2
|notarab
|14
|Utah 14-year-old girl shot in head for '$55 and...
|Feb 28
|Advents
|1
|Utah girl shot and left in ditch out of coma bu...
|Feb 26
|Advents
|1
|Review: Titan Satellite (May '13)
|Feb 25
|Golumn
|2
Find what you want!
Search Logan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC