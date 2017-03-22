Evidence hearing to begin for Utah boy accused of shooting, wounding 14-year-old girl
Logan a A two-day preliminary hearing is scheduled to begin Tuesday morning for a 16-year-old boy accused of shooting and critically wounding a 14-year-old girl and leaving her in a ditch. A second 16-year-old boy, who allegedly participated in the plan to kill the girl, is scheduled for a similar two-day hearing beginning on Thursday.
