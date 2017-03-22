Evidence hearing to begin for Utah bo...

Evidence hearing to begin for Utah boy accused of shooting, wounding 14-year-old girl

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Logan a A two-day preliminary hearing is scheduled to begin Tuesday morning for a 16-year-old boy accused of shooting and critically wounding a 14-year-old girl and leaving her in a ditch. A second 16-year-old boy, who allegedly participated in the plan to kill the girl, is scheduled for a similar two-day hearing beginning on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Logan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police confiscate Jesus picture from teen charg... Tue NoPicturesPlease 2
News Hearings for 2 teens charged with shooting girl... Mar 14 Advents 1
Flood Warning for Cache County starting March ... Mar 3 About time 1
University Of Abuja (UNIABUJA), 2013/2014 Post ... (Aug '13) Mar 2 notarab 14
News Utah 14-year-old girl shot in head for '$55 and... Feb 28 Advents 1
News Utah girl shot and left in ditch out of coma bu... Feb 26 Advents 1
Review: Titan Satellite (May '13) Feb 25 Golumn 2
See all Logan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Logan Forum Now

Logan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Logan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wildfires
 

Logan, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,966 • Total comments across all topics: 279,745,606

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC