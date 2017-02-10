Wolfing it down: Brown bears reduce wolf kill rates says USU ecologist

IMAGE: In North America's Yellowstone National Park, hungry wolves wait to access their elk kill as brown bears feast on the spoils. Utah State University ecologist Aimee Tallian and colleagues report... view more LOGAN, UTAH USA - If you've ever been elbowed out of the way at the dinner table by older, stronger siblings, you'll identify with wolves competing with larger bears for food.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.