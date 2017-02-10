Up, up and away: USU chemists say 'ye...

Up, up and away: USU chemists say 'yes,' helium can form compounds

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 6 Read more: EurekAlert!

IMAGE: Ball-and-stick representation, left, and polyhedral representation, right, of chemical bonding analysis of the Na2He structure, where half of the Na8 cubes are occupied by He atoms and... view more LOGAN, UTAH, USA - Can helium bond with other elements to form a stable compound? Students attentive to Utah State University professor Alex Boldyrev's introductory chemistry lectures would immediately respond "no." And they'd be correct - if the scholars are standing on the Earth's surface.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Logan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Corruption at the Bear River Health Department Feb 2 Cache_workers_anon 1
Bi curious 20 year old male basingstoke (Jan '16) Dec '16 Vern Gagne 2
Joshua Harmon Sep '16 I know the truth 1
Real Estate question? (Jul '16) Jul '16 Lenny 1
Cable guy (Apr '16) Jul '16 lol 2
Stop the Illegal Alien Pope Train (Mar '16) Mar '16 Vote For Trump 6
Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16) Mar '16 Just Sayin 3
See all Logan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Logan Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Cache County was issued at February 10 at 3:13PM MST

Logan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Logan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hong Kong
 

Logan, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,344 • Total comments across all topics: 278,749,322

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC