Two teens to be charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting Cache County girl in the head
Logan a A 14-year-old girl found injured in an empty Smithfield canal on Friday suffered a gunshot wound to the head, police revealed during a Tuesday news conference. Cache County Attorney James Swink said each of the juveniles would be charged with one count of aggravated attempted murder, one count of aggravated robbery and four counts of obstructing justice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
