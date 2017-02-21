The Latest: Charges say teen boys planned to rob, kill girl
LOGAN, Utah - The Latest on two 16-year-old boys charged with shooting a girl in the head : Prosecutors say two Utah teens charged with shooting a 14-year-old girl in the back of the head and leaving her wounded in a ditch lured her there with a plan to rob and kill her. Charging documents filed Tuesday say the 16-year-old boys told the girl they wanted to sell her a knife, but after she arrived, they shot her.
