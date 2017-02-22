Teen who went missing wasn't kidnappe...

Teen who went missing wasn't kidnapped by sex traffickers: police 0:0

Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: New York Post

A Utah teen who went missing in Las Vegas last month wasn't "kidnapped" by sex traffickers, as her family has claimed, according to a report. Sarah Dunsey, 17, mysteriously vanished from the MGM Grand Hotel on January 15 and was finally reunited with her family last weekend after authorities located her in Venice, Calif.

