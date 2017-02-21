Sum of their parts: Researchers use m...

Sum of their parts: Researchers use math to foster environmental restoration

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: EurekAlert!

IMAGE: A social-ecological systems modeler, Jacopo Baggio of Utah State University, reports on development of analytic tools to support collaboration and efficient coordination of resources among divergen stakeholders toward environmental restoration.... view more LOGAN, UTAH, USA - The oft-quoted proverb, "Too many cooks spoil the broth," is apt wisdom for describing challenges facing policy makers, public resource managers, ag producers, industry, residents and other stakeholders in attempts to jointly tackle major environmental restoration projects. The myriad of varied interests -- some conflicting; some aligning - results in a confusing tangle of authority and responsibility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Logan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Teens kept in juvenile lockup in girl's shooting 16 hr Iria 3
News Cache Valley girl fighting for her life after b... Thu Advents 1
News Judge orders further detention for two Utah boy... Thu Advents 1
News The Latest: Teens kept in juvenile lockup in gi... Thu Advents 1
Corruption at the Bear River Health Department Feb 2 Cache_workers_anon 1
Joshua Harmon Sep '16 I know the truth 1
Real Estate question? (Jul '16) Jul '16 Lenny 1
See all Logan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Logan Forum Now

Logan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Logan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Logan, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,728 • Total comments across all topics: 279,125,840

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC