Sum of their parts: Researchers use math to foster environmental restoration
IMAGE: A social-ecological systems modeler, Jacopo Baggio of Utah State University, reports on development of analytic tools to support collaboration and efficient coordination of resources among divergen stakeholders toward environmental restoration.... view more LOGAN, UTAH, USA - The oft-quoted proverb, "Too many cooks spoil the broth," is apt wisdom for describing challenges facing policy makers, public resource managers, ag producers, industry, residents and other stakeholders in attempts to jointly tackle major environmental restoration projects. The myriad of varied interests -- some conflicting; some aligning - results in a confusing tangle of authority and responsibility.
