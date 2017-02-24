Police: Missing teen Sarah Dunsey a was not kidnappeda in Las Vegas
Authorities are now saying the Utah teen reported kidnapped in Las Vegas may not have been kidnapped at all, according to DailyMail.com . In a video posted to YouTube, the family claimed Sarah was a victim of sex trafficking and she was being held against her will.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.
Comments
Add your comments below
Logan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Utah 14-year-old girl shot in head for '$55 and...
|7 hr
|Advents
|1
|Utah girl shot and left in ditch out of coma bu...
|Sun
|Advents
|1
|Review: Titan Satellite (May '13)
|Feb 25
|Golumn
|2
|For $55, a phone and an iPod, two teens shot 14...
|Feb 25
|Advents
|1
|Teens kept in juvenile lockup in girl's shooting
|Feb 24
|Iria
|3
|Cache Valley girl fighting for her life after b...
|Feb 23
|Advents
|1
|Judge orders further detention for two Utah boy...
|Feb 23
|Advents
|1
Find what you want!
Search Logan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC