Parts of northern Utah overwhelmed by...

Parts of northern Utah overwhelmed by flooding

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 11 Read more: Deseret News

Residents of several northern Utah cities and towns faced a second day of limited water use after flooding as rain and melting snow overwhelmed sewer systems. Officials from multiple cities - including Logan in Cache County, Plain City in Weber County, and Bear River City in Box Elder County - asked residents to be conservative in the amount of water they send down drains.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Logan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Corruption at the Bear River Health Department Feb 2 Cache_workers_anon 1
Bi curious 20 year old male basingstoke (Jan '16) Dec '16 Vern Gagne 2
Joshua Harmon Sep '16 I know the truth 1
Real Estate question? (Jul '16) Jul '16 Lenny 1
Cable guy (Apr '16) Jul '16 lol 2
Stop the Illegal Alien Pope Train (Mar '16) Mar '16 Vote For Trump 6
Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16) Mar '16 Just Sayin 3
See all Logan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Logan Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Cache County was issued at February 14 at 12:44PM MST

Logan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Logan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

Logan, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,243 • Total comments across all topics: 278,860,823

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC