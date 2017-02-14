Parts of northern Utah overwhelmed by flooding
Residents of several northern Utah cities and towns faced a second day of limited water use after flooding as rain and melting snow overwhelmed sewer systems. Officials from multiple cities - including Logan in Cache County, Plain City in Weber County, and Bear River City in Box Elder County - asked residents to be conservative in the amount of water they send down drains.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Logan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corruption at the Bear River Health Department
|Feb 2
|Cache_workers_anon
|1
|Bi curious 20 year old male basingstoke (Jan '16)
|Dec '16
|Vern Gagne
|2
|Joshua Harmon
|Sep '16
|I know the truth
|1
|Real Estate question? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Lenny
|1
|Cable guy (Apr '16)
|Jul '16
|lol
|2
|Stop the Illegal Alien Pope Train (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Vote For Trump
|6
|Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Just Sayin
|3
Find what you want!
Search Logan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC