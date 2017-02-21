One-of-a-kind? Or not. USU geneticist studies formation of new species

IMAGE: Utah State University evolutionary biologist Zach Gompert is among a team of North American and European researchers, which published ecological and genomic insights into stick insect speciation in the Feb.... view more LOGAN, UTAH, USA - At what point on the journey along the branches of the evolutionary tree does a population become its own, unique species? And is a species still distinct, if it mates with a different, but closely related species? Evolutionary biologist Zach Gompert of Utah State University explores these questions and more, using plant-eating stick insects of the Timema genus as a research model.

