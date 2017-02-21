One-of-a-kind? Or not. USU geneticist studies formation of new species
IMAGE: Utah State University evolutionary biologist Zach Gompert is among a team of North American and European researchers, which published ecological and genomic insights into stick insect speciation in the Feb.... view more LOGAN, UTAH, USA - At what point on the journey along the branches of the evolutionary tree does a population become its own, unique species? And is a species still distinct, if it mates with a different, but closely related species? Evolutionary biologist Zach Gompert of Utah State University explores these questions and more, using plant-eating stick insects of the Timema genus as a research model.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.
Add your comments below
Logan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corruption at the Bear River Health Department
|Feb 2
|Cache_workers_anon
|1
|Bi curious 20 year old male basingstoke (Jan '16)
|Dec '16
|Vern Gagne
|2
|Joshua Harmon
|Sep '16
|I know the truth
|1
|Real Estate question? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Lenny
|1
|Cable guy (Apr '16)
|Jul '16
|lol
|2
|Stop the Illegal Alien Pope Train (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Vote For Trump
|6
|Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Just Sayin
|3
Find what you want!
Search Logan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC